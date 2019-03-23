Nicondra: Plenty of sunshine and a bit warmer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been a nice stretch of weather and it looks like we hold on to the trend to finish out the weekend. Sunday expect highs to be slightly warmer as we start to see a little on shore flow ahead of our next cold front. Look for temperatures to start out cool once again in the upper 40s and 50s with the highs peaking in the upper 70s near 80. The humidity will be just a tad higher as well. Looking ahead to Monday we will likely see very warm temperatures again near 80, but some rain moves in with the front and we get a good 10 to 15 degree drop with it’s passage for mid-week highs back in the upper 60s.