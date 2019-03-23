No. 8 LSU softball blasts its way over No. 12 Georgia

ATHENS, GA (WAFB) - No. 8 LSU used a grand slam and another home run to blast its way over No. 12 Georgia in Game 1 Friday night in Athens, GA.
The Tigers got the 11-4 win over the Bulldogs. LSU improved to (26-6, 5-2 SEC), while Georgia dropped to (25-7, 1-3 SEC).
What a homecoming it was for Georgia native Shemiah Sanchez, who was 3-for-5 and five RBI, including a game-winning grand slam.
LSU did most of its damage in the second inning, when the Tigers scored seven runs, including Sanchez’s grand slam.
LSU jumped on the scoreboard in the first inning. Aliyah Andrews scored on a Shelbi Sunseri fly out for the 1-0 lead.
Georgia responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning.
Shelby Wickersham started in the circle for LSU, but was replaced by Ali Kilponen in the first inning after giving up those four runs. Kilponen lasted the rest of the way, giving up seven hits but no runs and striking out seven batters. She also walked four.
LSU began its second inning rally when Amanda Sanchez walked with the bases loaded, scoring Amber Serrett. Shelbi Sunseri then walked, scoring Michaela Schlattman. Next was Shemiah Sanchez’s grand slam. Then, Elyse Thornhill hit a solo shot. LSU held an 8-4 lead at that point.
The Tigers scored two more runs in the sixth and another in the seventh for the 11-4 win.
The two teams will go at it again at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.