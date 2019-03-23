NOPD: Victim robbed after fight with woman

According to the 55-year-old victim, he met with an unknown female near the intersection of North Roman Street and Orleans Avenue just before Noon. The two then located to the 1900 block of St. Ann Street. As the victim was leaving the location, the suspect offered to walk him outside. Once outside, the suspect struck the victim in the eye and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the victim’s wallet fell out of his pocket onto the ground. The suspect picked up the victim’s cash and fled the location.