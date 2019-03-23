The questions about Will Wade won’t stop even with the Tigers advancing in the NCAA Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, FL. (WVUE) - LSU advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in ten years with a win over Yale. But the focus after the momentous win was still on suspended coach Will Wade.
“Well, bottom line, we’re not going to worry about the outside noise. We’ve got good character kids, OK, and you’ve got Skylar Mays, Scholar-Athlete of the Year in the SEC, and we’ve got some really good quality kids on our team,” said LSU interim head coach Tony Benford.
“So we’re just going to control what we can control and that’s getting better every day, getting ready to prepare for our next opponent. That’s all we can control. Outside noise, we can’t worry about that, all we can control is the inside noise. That’s all we’re going to worry about," said Benford.
A reporter asked Javonte Smart ‘"Are you guys getting used to Coach Wade not being there. Did it take you a while to adjust. Totally adjusted now?"
“We thought for sure he was coming back, but now we got Coach Benford for sure. So now we got to put it behind us,” said LSU guard Javonte Smart.
A reporter responded, “When did you think he was coming back?”
“Last week. We were just hoping and praying he’s coming back. But now he’s not coming back. So now we have to move on,” said Smart.
LSU will play Maryland Saturday for a shot at the Sweet 16. Terps and Tigers with an early tip, 11:10 a.m. Central time.
