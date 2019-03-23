(CNN) - Saturday is National Puppy day, which make March 23 the cutest day of the year.
On the official National Puppy Day website, the date is observed on March 23, but some animal organizations got an early start on Friday.
With a day like this, it’s probably OK to celebrate twice.
The day celebrates all the joy puppies and dogs bring to our lives. It's a day to recognize their love, their cuteness, their fluffiness and everything that makes them great.
But it's also a day to bring awareness to the number of puppies who need homes.
Remember never to get a puppy from a puppy mill. Always adopt from shelters.
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, nearly 4 million dogs enter shelters every year, and 25 percent of them are purebred.
Also, don't forget to spay or neuter your pup. Overpopulation is a key reason shelters are so full.
Animal rescue groups across the country will be holding special adoption events to help puppies find their forever homes.
If you aren't in a place where you can adopt a puppy, look for volunteer opportunities. Lots of shelters need people willing to spend time with the canines housed there.
So, enjoy the wonder that is the puppy, and connect with other puppy lovers on social media using the hashtag “#NationalPuppyDay."
