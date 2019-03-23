Sen. Karen Carter Peterson reveals struggle with gambling addiction

Unfortunately, I am having to publicly divulge these very personal challenges as a result of a breach in the confidentiality of the program. I recently learned that a news outlet was preparing to report that the Louisiana State Police had issued a summons as a result of me entering a casino. While the summons is surely a public document - as it should be - it has been confirmed to me that the issuance of a summons to me was leaked by one of the entities responsible for maintaining confidentiality. But for this leak, I am told the summons would have been processed as all others which have been issued to people in the confidential, self exclusion program.