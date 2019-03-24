Avery Johnson fired as Alabama basketball head coach

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WAFB) - Alabama has fired basketball head coach and former Southern great, Avery Johnson, after four years.
Athletic director Greg Byrne said Sunday that the university and Johnson “made the decision to mutually part ways.”
In his four years with the Crimson Tide, Johnson led the team to the NCAA Tournament only once. Alabama, the No. 1 seed in the NIT, was upset by Norfolk State in Tuscaloosa Tuesday night.
His record at Alabama was 75-62. His buyout is $8 million.
The New Orleans native led the NCAA in assists in 1987 and 1988 while at Southern University. He was the first men’s Division I player to average double figures in assists and points in the same season. He was also the SWAC Player of the Year in 1987 and 1988.
He was a member of the 1998-1999 San Antonio Spurs team that won the NBA championship.
He also coached the Dallas Mavericks to their first NBA Finals appearance in 2006. That same year, he was named NBA Coach of the Year.
