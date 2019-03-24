No. 7 LSU baseball drops series to No. 5 Georgia after 9th inning rally comes up short

ATHENS, GA (WAFB) - No. 7 LSU dropped the weekend series to No. 5 Georgia with a loss in Game 3 Sunday in Athens.
A ninth inning rally came up short, as the Tigers fell 9-7. Georgia won the last two games of the series.
Eric Walker started on the mound for LSU and took the loss. He is 1-1 on the season. Walker gave up a grand slam home run in the bottom of the third inning. He struck out five batters and walked another in five innings of work.
Matthew Beck and Devin Fontenot allowed Georgia’s other two runs.
LSU was down 6-1 in the eighth inning when the Tigers rallied to score four runs. Josh Smith hit a home run to center field. Later, a sac fly by Chris Reid brought Zach Watson home. Then, Daniel Cabrera hit a two-run home run to cut Georgia’s lead to 6-5.
However, in the bottom of the inning, two more Georgia home runs resulted in three more runs.
LSU managed to score an additional two runs in the top of the ninth but it wasn’t enough.
The Tigers fell to 17-7 overall and 4-2 in the SEC, while the Bulldogs improved to 21-3 overall and 5-1 in the league.
