No. 8 LSU softball sweeps No. 12 Georgia

ATHENS, GA (WAFB) - No. 8 LSU swept No. 12 Georgia with a win in Game 3 Sunday in Athens.
The Tigers held on for the 7-4 victory.
Maribeth Gorsuch started in the circle and got the win. She allowed three runs on four hits in five innings of work. She struck out two batters and walked two others. Gorsuch improved to 8-0 on the season.
She was replaced by Shelbi Sunseri, who picked up her second save of the season.
LSU wasted no time getting on the board. In the top of the first inning, Sunseri doubled to right field to score Aliyah Andrews. Then, Amanda Sanchez scored from third on a ground out by Elyse Thornhill. Later, Sunseri reached home on a single by Amber Serrett to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead early.
In the fifth inning, LSU scored two more runs. The first came on a throwing error that allowed Michaela Schlattman to cross home plate. A sac fly by Shemiah Sanchez brought Aliyah Andrews home for the 5-0 lead.
In the fifth and sixth innings, three home runs resulted in four runs for the Bulldogs to cut LSU’s lead to 5-4.
LSU added two more runs in the seventh inning to pull out the win.
The Tigers improved to 28-6 overall and 7-2 in the SEC. The Bulldogs fell to 25-9 overall and 1-5 in league play.
