Tremont Waters becomes a legend at LSU with game-winning shot

JACKSONVILLE, FL. (WVUE) - The Tigers relinquished a 15-point lead in the second half, and trailed with less than two minutes to go in the contest. Skylar Mays answered with five straight points, but the Terps answered to knot things up at 67.
LSU had possession with :20 seconds to go, and only one guy was taking the final shot, Tremont Waters. The sophomore guard delivered with a layup, and the Tigers now head to the Sweet 16.
“All I got to say is Sweet 16,” said LSU forward Emmitt Williams.
“I feel amazing. I’m soaking wet. It’s crazy to go to the Sweet 16 with my brother. That was a crazy game, we hit some big shots. Shout to Trey and Skylar for hitting them. Sky hitting that three, and Trey hitting that layup to win the game,” said guard Javonte Smart.
:This may sound funny, but in the moment I blacked out. I didn’t here anything. I faked the ball to Sky, and at that point I zoned out, blacked out. I didn’t hear anything. I just knew I had to get to the rim. When Naz (Reid) set a great screen, I was able to get around my man and his man, and put the layup up," said guard Tremont Waters.
“Amazing, I knew it was over then. Then I looked at the game clock, and there was only one second left on the clock. They’re not able to get a good shot off. Good play by him. That’s who we want the ball in their hands at the end of the game,” said guard Skylar Mays.
LSU is going to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2006. That squad would eventually advance to the Final Four.
