Cold Front Today, Nice for the Rest of the Week

Today, high temperatures will reach near 80 degrees ahead of a cold front tonight. We will see some sunshine to start the day with increasing clouds later on. Scattered showers will pass through during the afternoon, and an isolated strong storm can't be ruled out.
Behind that front, high temperatures will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s on Tuesday. We'll see plenty of sunshine with dry skies for the rest of the week. Highs will gradually climb but top out in the 70s each day.
Another cold front is due to arrive this weekend and could spark up some rain late Saturday and Sunday.
