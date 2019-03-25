Gayle Benson needs other NFL owners help to avoid plays like “NOLA no-call” in the future

PHOENIX, AZ (WVUE) - It’s been over two months since the “NOLA no-call,” but the play is still much talked about at NFL Owners’ Meetings in Phoenix.
Saints owner Gayle Benson was asked if there’s any chance plays like the no-call can be avoided in the future through a vote.
“They know how we feel. It’s just going to take us some time to go through that process. It’s going to be a process though. We’re going to need the other owners, and I’m lobbying very strongly with them. It’s going to take 24 owners to agree to that. So it’ll take us a little while, but we’ll get there,” said Benson.
If any legislation is passed, 24 of 32 NFL owners would have to vote on it.
Benson also still feels the sting of the Rams’ loss, but she’s trying to move on.
“You never really get over it I don’t think. You understand what happened, but you move on. Cause now we’re looking forward to training camp. Of course we have the draft coming up, and so we’re looking forward to next year. I think you can’t dwell on the past. You need to move forward, go in the future. That’s what we’re doing,” said Benson.
