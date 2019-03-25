Harden scores 28, Rockets beat Pelicans 113-90

Rockets: Kenneth Faried had 11 points and 11 rebounds. ... Gordon checked out less than two minutes into the opening period, appearing to favor his right ankle. He returned with 6:51 to go in the first quarter and wound up playing 21 minutes. ... Six Rockets players scored at least 10 points, including Danuel House Jr. with 14 and P.J. Tucker with 11. ... Houston outrebounded New Orleans 51-44 and shot 48.8 percent (42 of 86). More than half of the Rockets' field goals (49) were taken from 3-point range, and they scored just 36 of their points in the paint.