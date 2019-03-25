Meeting planned to discuss new funding for City Park

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time ever, New Orleans City Park could start to see annual funding from the city in the form of property tax dollars. Voters would have to decide to push the plan through.
The new proposal would redistribute funds for parks and maintenance throughout the city.
The vote itself is not until May 4, but a public forum is being held Monday to explain the details of the plan and why City Park could start to get new funding.
City Park has received zero city dollars and gets about $2 million a year from the state. The other 90-percent of its funding is self-generated.
The new proposal would look to cut millage from the Audubon Park by about half, and distribute that extra money to NORD, parks and parkways, and City Park.
According to the mayor’s office, this 20 year plan is to ensure that money can be used to maintain parks well into the future and improve the quality of life for citizens.
World-wide landscape architect Kurt Colbertson, the chairman and CEO of Design Workshop, will be the guest speaker at the forum and said the proposal is a huge step forward but there are still plenty of hurdles.
"I know a number of issues that cities like New Orleans and others, particularly the southern part of the state face. Sea level rises, water management issues, so what we found in our research is that if you simply try to fund parks themselves, it's a challenge when you have competing demands on your fund," he said.
According to the mayor’s office, the proposal would not raise taxes and would simply reallocate funds that are already there. The forum is free and open to the public at 6 p.m. at the Propeller Incubator on Washington Ave.
