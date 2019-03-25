New Orleans firefighters battle 5-alarm fire in Central City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters are battling a five-alarm fire in Central City.
The fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. on Monday in the 1800 block of Baronne St. The NOFD said the fire started at an abandoned building and jumped to an adjacent townhouse.
NOFD Superintendent Tim McConnell said neighbors reported people were squatting in the building where the fire started.
No injures have been reported, but firefighters had to rescue three people from a balcony and one person from a room in the townhouse.
McConnell said the fire started in the rear of the abandoned building, but it is unclear what caused the flames.
The fire chief said the flames “got away from them” because the initial rescues tied up responding crews.
As of 7:30 a.m., McConnell said the fire would still take a while to completely get under control.
Baronne St. is closed from Felicity St. to Jackson Ave. Officials are asking people to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
