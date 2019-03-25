NOPD: Man went on a violent crime spree before shooting man in French Quarter 18 times

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of shooting a man 18 times in the French Quarter Sunday morning (March 24) told New Orleans police he went on a violent crime spree across three states before the attack, according to court documents.
Kwane Brown, 25, is facing attempted first-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting, which happened just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
According to court documents, Brown was parked in the 100 block of Decatur Street when a car pulled up behind him. Brown told police the driver kept inching closer to him and flashing his lights. Thinking the man in the car was after him and fearing his life was in danger, Brown got out of the car and “handled it,” his arrest warrant affidavit states.
The document states Brown then shot the victim -- a security guard -- 18 times, including three times in the head. As of Sunday, the victim was listed in stable condition at the hospital.
Minutes after the shooting, police arrived and Brown took off down Canal street, fleeing to Convention Center Boulevard where a bus obstructed him from going any further.
Brown surrendered to police with a Glock 45 9mm gun, which officers found underneath the driver’s seat, as well as a loaded magazine next to it, according to the affidavit.
While being interviewed, Brown told police he shot some people in Columbus Georgia Friday night and that the shooting was drug related. He told police he thought that he may have killed an innocent bystander, the affidavit states.
After the Georgia shooting, Brown told investigators he went to see his child in Mobile, Ala. While there, Brown said he robbed a gas station at gunpoint.
The arrest warrant indicates investigators in both Alabama and Georgia confirmed to the NOPD that both the shooting and armed robbery did happen.
Brown was booked in the Orleans Justice Center jail with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He appeared in court the next day, where Orleans Parish Magistrate Commissioner Harry Cantrell set his bond for $200,000 bond and assigned a public defender to his case.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.