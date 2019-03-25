NOPD: Woman steals thousands from man at hotel

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man says a woman he invited to his downtown hotel room at 3 a.m. stole thousands of dollars’ worth of property and cash, New Orleans police said.
The victim told police that on March 14, he invited a female subject to his hotel room located in the 600 block of Loyola Avenue.
The victim said he and the woman talked for a short time before he fell asleep.
He stated that when he woke up he discovered his iPhone, a rose gold Audemars Piguet watch, a chain with a pendant and over $1,000 were missing from inside of his hotel room, police said.
The woman allegedly left before the victim woke up.
The perpetrator is described as a black female, thin build and wearing a short black skirt.
Anyone with any information that can help detectives identify and locate the female subject should call 504-658-6080. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
