NOPD: Woman steals thousands from man at hotel
Police believe this rose gold Audemars Piguet watch was part of the alleged robbery.
By Chris Finch | March 25, 2019 at 11:57 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 11:57 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man says a woman he invited to his downtown hotel room at 3 a.m. stole thousands of dollars’ worth of property and cash, New Orleans police said.

The victim told police that on March 14, he invited a female subject to his hotel room located in the 600 block of Loyola Avenue.

The victim said he and the woman talked for a short time before he fell asleep.

He stated that when he woke up he discovered his iPhone, a rose gold Audemars Piguet watch, a chain with a pendant and over $1,000 were missing from inside of his hotel room, police said.

The woman allegedly left before the victim woke up.

Audemars Piguet watches can cost more than $50,000.

The perpetrator is described as a black female, thin build and wearing a short black skirt.

Anyone with any information that can help detectives identify and locate the female subject should call 504-658-6080. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

