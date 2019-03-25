Ron Hunter named new basketball coach at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ron Hunter is the new coach at Tulane according to a release by the school.
“I could not be more excited to welcome Ron and Amy Hunter and their family to Tulane University,” said Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen. “Coach Hunter is a winner in every respect. We are thrilled to bring his leadership to our campus and the city of New Orleans.”
Hunter previously coached at Georgia State. The Panthers made the NCAA tournament three times during Hunter’s reign.
Mike Dunleavy was previously the head coach ot f the Wave. He was fired after three seasons. Tulane went 24-69 under his watch.
