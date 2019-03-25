State Police: Man dies after being hit by a car while crossing Boutte street

BOUTTE, La. (WVUE) - A Deville man was killed after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Boutte Sunday night (March 24), according to Louisiana State police.
Police said 28-year-old Kelsi Montelle-Girlinghouse was walking across U.S. Highway 90 near Ruth Street just before 10 p.m., when a 59-year-old woman driving east in the left lane struck him.
Montelle-Girlinghouse was brought to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, state police said.
The woman was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, according to police. She voluntarily gave investigators a blood sample, which as of Monday afternoon, had not yet been processed.
It was not immediately known whether or not the victim was intoxicated, and police said a toxicology report will be performed during his autopsy.
State police released the following statement about pedestrian safety after the crash:
“Pedestrians and motorists alike are urged to remain vigilant while on area roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings. Crashes involving pedestrians can often be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and should always avoid walking on the roadway in dark areas. Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night. Crossing roadways only in well-lit, designated areas and always walking facing traffic will enhance the safety for pedestrians.”
