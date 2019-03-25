Trial for Chalmette couple accused of failing to deliver furniture continued

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A St. Bernard Parish judge continued the trial Monday of a Chalmette couple that has been the focus of several FOX 8 Defender investigations.
Lisa and David Hamilton were set to go on trial.
They were charged with five theft counts for failing to deliver furniture customers ordered. But the judge delayed the start until Tuesday.
The Hamiltons said they have made good on all the furniture orders reported on by FOX 8 over the last three years.
They blamed overseas delivery problems.
Their attorney, Cullen Tonry, said this is a civil matter and not a criminal matter since he said they did not intend to steal from anyone.
