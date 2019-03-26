The Army Corps plans to begin closing Bonnet Carre Spillway Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to begin the process of closing the remaining bays on the Bonnet Carre Spillway.
A Corps spokesperson said 196 of the spillway’s 350 bays have remained open since a few of them were closed about a week-and-a-half ago.
Workers can safely close about 20 bays per day, the Corps said.
The spillway, which safeguards New Orleans and suburbs downriver, has been operating for several weeks because of high water levels on the Mississippi River.
The river stood at 16.3 feet this morning at the Carrollton Gauge in New Orleans.
The National Weather Service forecasts the river will fall to 13.2 feet by April 22.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.