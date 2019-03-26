Around the globe Payton can’t get way from no-call

"At the combine, every Uber you get in, or every Lyft driver you’re with, someone will look in the rear view mirror and turn around. There’s that ‘I feel so bad for you, what happened.’ That happened 150 times so far this offseason. It’s going to happen again when I go to the airport today or tomorrow. But then in the Bahamas, you think ‘alright, gonna go on vacation and it’s going to be quiet.' Then you get in the car, and there’s the two looks and a strong opinion, ya know? Turks and Caicos, each time you’re in the car or meeting someone who is real passionate about our game. Obviously, each time it’s, ‘listen, it’s alright, guys handled it, we’ll bounce back.’”