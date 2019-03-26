Back To Beautiful Spring Weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -In the wake of a cold front, sunny and cooler conditions have returned. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon.
Pleasant conditions will continue through the end of the work week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday will be a bit warmer with highs near 80, but it will still be mostly dry. The next significant chance for rain comes Sunday as a strong cold front drops temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s.
