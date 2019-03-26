Coroner identifies man killed in Covington fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man found dead in a North Shore fire has been identified by the coroner’s office.
Mark Ingram, Sr., 53, was killed Monday around 11 a.m. in the 78000 block of Highway 437, officials said.
The cause and manner of death remain undetermined pending autopsy.
The fire is under investigation by St. Tammany Parish Fire District 6, the Louisiana Fire Marshal, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
