On deck: Tigers host Cowboys at The Box
LSU outfielder Antoine Duplantis (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | March 26, 2019 at 9:52 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 5:22 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 17 LSU will play host to the McNeese State Cowboys Tuesday night before hitting the road to face No. 2 Mississippi State Thursday in Starkville.

The Tigers are 17-7 overall this season and 4-2 in the SEC.

The Cowboys, losers of three in a row, are 13-11 and 3-4 in Southland Conference play.

McNeese was swept over the weekend by Incarnate Word, 4-1, 6-5, 8-6.

The Cowboys offense is scoring seven runs per game and has a .283 batting average with 42 doubles, six triples and 20 home runs.

Leading hitters for the Cowboys:

Jake Dickerson: .333 batting average, 2 doubles, 1 home run and 14 RBI

Shane Selman: .323 batting average, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run and 19 RBI

Clayton Rasbeary: .315 batting average, 7 doubles, 4 home runs and 22 RBI

Carson Maxwell: .300 batting average, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 5 home runs and 27 RBI

The Tigers are hitting .279 as a team with 40 doubles, 3 triples, 23 home runs and are averaging 7.4 runs per game.

LSU’s Top Hitters:

Zach Watson: .376 batting average, 9 doubles, 2 home runs and 18 RBI

Josh Smith: .349 batting average, 6 doubles, 2 home runs and 12 RBI

Daniel Cabrera: .325 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home run and 26 RBI

Antoine Duplantis: .306 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs and 30 RBI

The Cowboy pitching staff has a 4.94 ERA and opponents are batting .244, while the Tiger pitchers have 4.28 ERA and opponents have a .226 batting average.

Pitching Matchup:

LSU: Ma’Khail Hilliard (0-0, 1.74 ERA, 10.1 IP, 6 BB, 14 SO) vs MSU: Brett Payne (0-0, 6.14 ERA, 7.1 IP, 12 BB, 7 SO)

Rankings:

LSU: Collegiate Baseball 12, D1 Baseball 17, Baseball America 17, Perfect Game 17

McNeese: Not ranked

First Pitch:

6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium. The game can be seen on SEC Network +.

Next up for the Tigers:

LSU travels to Starkville to face the No. 2 ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs beginning Thursday night.

