The Big Sneezy: New Orleans comes in at #7 on top 100 worst cities for spring allergies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Asthma and Allergy Foundation (AAFA) has released its annual Spring Allergy Capitals list, and New Orleans has taken the #7 spot for the worst city in the country for spring allergies.
The report identifies the 100 most challenging places for spring allergy sufferers to live, with McAllen, Texas coming in at the top spot. The scores are based on higher-than-average pollen numbers, medication usage and availability of board-certified allergists in the area.
The top 10 cities for 2019 are:
- McAllen, Texas
- Jackson, Mississippi
- Providence, Rhode Island
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Springfield, Massachusetts
- Louisville, Kentucky
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Scranton, Pennsylvania
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Richmond, Virginia
“Spring allergies can cause a lot of misery for millions of people in the U.S.,” said Kenneth Mendez, AAFA president and CEO. “Our Spring Allergy Capitals report highlights the cities that face the most challenges due to high pollen counts, high allergy medicine usage, and lower access to specialized care by allergists.”
More than 50 million Americans suffer from spring allergies and dread those common symptoms: runny or congested nose, itchy eyes, inflames sinuses, and persistent sneezing.
“AAFA’s Spring Allergy Capitals report is a valuable tool to help identify cities where seasonal allergy symptoms can create challenges,” said Dr. Mitchell Grayson, chair of the foundation’s Medical Scientific Council. “This report helps people in these areas be more aware of what may contribute to their allergy symptoms so they can work with their healthcare providers to get relief. With the right treatment plan, seasonal allergies can be managed for better quality of life.”
