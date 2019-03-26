Gulfport man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A Gulfport man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.
Scotty Peel, 33, was sentenced Monday to 15 years on one count of child exploitation. Judge Larry Bourgeois sentenced Peel to serve five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Peel must also pay a $2,000 fine, $1,000 to the Children’s Trust Fund, and register as a sex offender.
This case was investigated by the AG’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Brandon Ogburn.
“Our cyber team has once again taken a dangerous predator off the internet, a tool that was being used to download images of young girls,” said Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood. “Criminals think the internet is a safe place to hide, but our investigators find them every time. Thanks to Judge Bourgeois for putting him behind bars where he can’t take advantage of more children.”
A total of 168 people have been convicted of child exploitation crimes to date by General Hood’s ICAC Task Force.
