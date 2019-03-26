Jazz Fest cubes to be released Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Leaders will release the much-anticipated New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival “cubes” on Tuesday.
The cubes let festival goers know which stages and times they can catch their favorite acts.
The two-weekend festival starts April 25 and runs through May 5.
The Rolling Stones will play Thursday during the second week. Many fans stood in long lines to secure a special ticket for that day.
The cubes will be released at 11 a.m.
