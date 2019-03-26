Jazz Fest schedule announced; limited number of Rolling Stone tickets still available

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) - The Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Irma Thomas gave a taste of what’s to come for the 50th anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival with a performance ahead of the cubes announcement Tuesday (March 26).
Thomas has performed at the festival every year since 1974.
"It's a way of letting the world know that I'm still alive and I'm still performing, but overall, Jazz Fest has become a wonderful festival that kept a lot of us local entertainers alive," Thomas said.
Alongside the Grammy Award winner, highly anticipated artists like the Rolling Stones will headline the second Thursday.
For those who didn’t get tickets for the day the legendary rockers will grace the Acura Stage the first time around, festival organizer Quint Davis said there’s still hope -- a limited number of tickets go on sale Wednesday for $250 each.
“In a final sale, there’s a very limited number of tickets to the Stones, and the other great artists who are going to play that day. They’ll go on sale tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster,” Davis said.
Earth, Wind and Fire, Santana, Katy Perry and Van Morrison are among the fist weekend’s headliners and the second weekend features The Rolling Stones, Chris Stapleton and The Dave Matthews Band.
“This year’s is the most music ever," Davis said. “[We have] 688 groups, eight days, 14 stages."
Davis said there's only been three artists that have closed Jazz Fest, and two of them will perform together this year.
"When we get ready to close the book on 50 years of Jazz Fest, it will be Trombone Shorty on Orleans Avenue, with the Nevilles together. Will the circle be unbroken," Davis said.
The poster this year is different from the past, featuring not one, but all the artists who have ever been seen on a Jazz Fest poster.
Those who attend Jazz Fest over the years said they’re excited for the festival’s 50 year milestone.
“We’ve been coming to Jazz Fest for quite a long time," Traie Hill said. “A lot of people in our family are musicians, we’re musicians, so, we love to come out and express that, and also, we look forward to being here at Jazz Fest as artists this next upcoming line up.”
