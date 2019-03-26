Juan’s World: Moving On

Change is hard to do. And it’s even harder to get twenty-three other owners to agree to. Just as hard is being told to get over something that’s hard to get over. The Nola No-Call will forever be a stain on the NFL shield. No apology from the NFL will make Saints fans feel better. But, Benson knows that’s the mourning needs to stop. The feeling sorry for ourselves, needs to stop. It’s way past time.