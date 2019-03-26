Juan’s World: Moving On

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Welcome in to Juan’s World. I’d like to send a big shout out and thank you to Saints owner Gayle Benson for two things that she said at the NFL Owners Meetings on Monday.
One...That while it still hurts the way the Saints lost the NFC championship game to the Rams, It’s time to move on.
And secondly, don’t expect the kind of rule changes that would’ve changed ‘that’ call.
Benson gets it and is ready to get past it by saying what everyone wearing black and gold is thinking. But, she is also a realist in what’s still her infancy into ownership. She knows that, while seven other NFL teams have submitted rule change proposals, they still have a long way to go to get something approved.
Change is hard to do. And it’s even harder to get twenty-three other owners to agree to. Just as hard is being told to get over something that’s hard to get over. The Nola No-Call will forever be a stain on the NFL shield. No apology from the NFL will make Saints fans feel better. But, Benson knows that’s the mourning needs to stop. The feeling sorry for ourselves, needs to stop. It’s way past time.
The owner and the team have moved on. And so can you.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!!
