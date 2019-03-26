Louisiana woman warns of UPS phishing email scam

DEQUINCY, LA (KPLC) - Have you ever received an email or phone call saying you won a free cruise and had free money waiting for you? If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.
These days, scammers will do anything to get your personal information or your money.
One DeQuincy woman, who didn’t want to be named, came across one such scam that was made to look like it was from UPS.
“At first, I just glanced at it and was going to throw it away, but it caught my attention, because it said I had $4.5 million waiting for me; all I had to do was just answer some questions,” She said.
She said she almost became a victim of a phishing email scam. They were offering her money. All she had to do was provide her full name, phone number, address, the nearest airport and a copy of her passport and drivers license.
She said she noticed it was a scam right away and filed it into the trash, but said she felt she should speak up about it so someone else doesn’t become a victim.
“You never know what people are going to do, so I felt it was something I should say something about,” She said.
The Better Business Bureau says scammers have come up with creative ways to get your information. One way is promising a reward, such as a gift card, money or free items. Scammers sometimes threaten punishment, such as for unpaid taxes, missed jury duty or a deactivated bank account, and sometimes the scams appear entirely mundane, like clicking to open a file.
The Better Business Bureau tracks scams in the area and you can report scams as well.
Their tips to avoid being scammed: if something sounds suspicious, call the company directly or check their website. Don’t click, download or open anything from an anonymous sender or someone you don’t know. Don’t be cautious of generic emails. Scammers will sometimes include little to no specific information in their fake emails.
This woman's advice?
“Just throw it in the trash," She said. "Delete it. Don’t call the numbers. Don’t send any information. Just delete it, because it’s going to be bad news if you do.”
