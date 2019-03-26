LSU gymnastics earns top seed in Baton Rouge Regional

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 3 LSU gymnastics team has earned the top seed in the Baton Rouge Regional and will compete for one of two spots in the NCAA Championships April 5-6 in the PMAC.
The Baton Rouge Regional will begin on April 4 with the first round including No. 8 George Washington and No. 9 Lindenwood. The winner will advance to the second round on April 5. The afternoon session of round two will begin at 2 p.m. CT and will feature No. 6 Utah, No. 11 Minnesota, BYU and Arkansas.
The evening session will start at 7 p.m. CT and will feature the top-seeded Tigers, No. 14 Auburn, Arizona State and the winner of the first round.
The top two teams from each second round will then advance to the Regional Final at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 6. The top two teams from the Regional Final will then advance to the NCAA Championships April 19-20 in Fort Worth, Texas.
The NCAA Regional berth marks the 36th overall and 35th straight for the gymnastics program. LSU currently owns 29 NCAA Championships appearances and 15 regional titles, including eight straight. The LSU Tigers have hosted a regional 11 times.
As the top seed in the regional LSU, will compete in Olympic order. If the squad finish first in the second round they will start on beam in the regional final and if they finish second then the Tigers will open on vault.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.