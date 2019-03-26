Man accused in fatal hammer attacks expected in court

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The man believed to be responsible for the Terrytown hammer attack murders is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
Terrance Leonard is currently being held at the Jefferson Parish Justice Center without bond.
Leonard last appeared in court two weeks ago for a very short amount of time, so his attorney could re-affirm his rights after he was booked on a fourth count of first-degree murder.
That fourth count came after the fourth victim, 14-year-old Nashawna Riley, died from her injuries days after the March 6 attack.
Tuesday’s hearing is expected for a preliminary examination and a motion to set bond.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Leonard confessed to the murders, telling police he beat four children with a hammer while they slept in their beds before attacking and killing his girlfriend Kristina Riley when she returned to her apartment on West Monterey Ct.
The sole surviving victim, 12-year-old Adrianna Riley, remains in stable condition. The death penalty is being considered as a punishment.
"It's first-degree murder in this case for two separate reasons, one because he killed more than one person, and two because he killed someone under the age of 12,” FOX 8 Legal Analyst Joe Raspanti said.
Commissioners’ court is set to start at 9 a.m.
The leading detective in the case could testify as part of the preliminary examination.
