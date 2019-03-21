Man calls out Cooking Channel’s ‘crawfish travesty’ in viral video

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A video of a Louisiana native narrating a crawfish boiling segment on The Cooking Channel is going viral.
Wayne Haydin Jr., a Louisiana native, born and raised in New Orleans, takes exception to the coal-roasted potatoes used in the segment, as well as the choice of seasoning and the one-minute boil time for the crawfish.
WARNING: The video does contain language that some viewers may find offensive.
“Naturally, it being crawfish, it caught my attention. So, I turned up the volume a little bit and I was like ‘Woah! What are you doing?’ Well, first of all, why are the potatoes black?” said Haydin, who says he has boiled his share of crawfish.
“I’ve boiled tens of thousands of pounds of crawfish, both as a job and boiling at the house and what not,” he said.
So, having boiled plenty of crawfish the Louisiana way, he did a double take when he saw the segment.
“They were boiling them in a fryer basket. We’ll let that slide—even though you can see they’re just soaking it in stagnant water," Haydin said. "And then he said, ‘I’m going to boil them for a minute.’ A minute? That isn’t right. You don’t do that. You do that—you should be going to church and getting communion. I mean, I’m sure out there in Lake Charles you’ve boiled a few crawfish, and you know they weren’t cooked.”
KPLC asked the owner of a Lake Charles crawfish shop for her thoughts on the video.
“They’re boiling it all together with the crawfish? Oh no, you don’t do that," said Sandra McCormick, owner of Crawfish-To-Go in Westlake. "The potatoes take twenty minutes to cook.”
When asked what grade she would give the method of boiling crawfish, McCormick said an “F.”
“I mean, they’re probably either rubbery or they’re mushy,” she said. "You don’t cook crawfish, corn, and potatoes together!”
“I think the problem is, people don’t understand the cuisine in Louisiana is more than just recipes. This ain’t no casserole, this ain’t meatloaf; this is tradition that we stick to and adhere to. We don’t take creative license with it lightly. This ain’t just a recipe, it’s our culture, and you’re playing with it.”
