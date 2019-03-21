Man calls out Cooking Channel’s ‘crawfish travesty’ in viral video

“They were boiling them in a fryer basket. We’ll let that slide—even though you can see they’re just soaking it in stagnant water," Haydin said. "And then he said, ‘I’m going to boil them for a minute.’ A minute? That isn’t right. You don’t do that. You do that—you should be going to church and getting communion. I mean, I’m sure out there in Lake Charles you’ve boiled a few crawfish, and you know they weren’t cooked.”