New basketball coach Ron Hunter isn’t dwelling on Tulane’s past failures, it’s time to look forward

“They only won four (games), c’mon Amy (Hunter’s wife), let’s get out of here. I’m joking about that because I don’t care. That has nothing to do with these guys or me right now. We’re on a whole new mission. Again four wins, I actually feel sorry for them. I don’t know how that can happen to be honest with you. It doesn’t matter. I guarantee this, it’ll be more than four next year. I’ve already said this, if we win one conference game I’m getting a contract extension. I don’t want these guys to think about anything that has happened in the past, today is a new day,” said Ron Hunter.