New basketball coach Ron Hunter isn’t dwelling on Tulane’s past failures, it’s time to look forward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been 24 years since Tulane made the NCAA Tournament. Last year’s team ended the season on a 21-game losing streak. But head coach Ron Hunter said that’s all in the past, it’s time to move forward.
“They only won four (games), c’mon Amy (Hunter’s wife), let’s get out of here. I’m joking about that because I don’t care. That has nothing to do with these guys or me right now. We’re on a whole new mission. Again four wins, I actually feel sorry for them. I don’t know how that can happen to be honest with you. It doesn’t matter. I guarantee this, it’ll be more than four next year. I’ve already said this, if we win one conference game I’m getting a contract extension. I don’t want these guys to think about anything that has happened in the past, today is a new day,” said Ron Hunter.
Hunter previously coached at Georgia State. The last two seasons the Panthers played Tulane, they won both times
