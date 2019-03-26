New Orleans civil rights leader Rev. Samson “Skip” Alexander dies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans has lost one of its most prominent civil rights leaders. Reverend Samson “Skip” Alexander has passed away.
State Sen. Troy Carter confirmed the death on Facebook, posting old photos of Alexander.
Carter said Alexander was found unresponsive in his home Saturday night.
Alexander was present at the founding of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in New Orleans in 1957 at Central City’s New Zion Baptist Church.
He worked side-by-side with Martin Luther King, Jr. and other civil rights leaders.
Funeral services for Alexander are set for April 6 at Christian Unity Church on Conti St.
He was 89 years old.
