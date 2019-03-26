Payton frustrated by lack of dialogue during Ingram negotiations

PHOENIX, AZ. (WVUE) - Saints head coach Sean Payton acknowledged the circumstances and communication surrounding the negotiation with Mark Ingram remain murky.
“It was frustrating because I felt there was little dialogue. Usually I might have a little visit with the player, and I wasn’t able to. The ins and outs specifically to how that unfolded are still to me a little bit cloudy. I tried texting him, tried calling him, direct message, he texted me back and then the next day we weren’t able to speak," said Payton.
Still though, Payton is happy for Ingram, and the next step he’ll take in his career in Baltimore.
“Look, I’m excited for Mark’s opportunity, he’s been a tremendous player for us and leader for us," said Payton.
The last time Saints lost leaders like Ingram, Max Unger and Ben Watson was in 2014. That year they finished 7-9. Payton does not fear the same happening this season.
“You’re going to lose some good players like that, but ’14 we lost a number of guys. I’m excited about our group. I know the leadership that we have in the locker room is strong, extremely strong, so I’m excited about that and I know our players will be too," said Payton.
In his place, the Saints added Latavius Murray. A player Payton is excited about, and someone he will have a clear vision for.
