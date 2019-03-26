Randy Livingston named head basketball coach at Newman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the early 90's Isidore Newman produced a basketball dynasty. Led by Randy Livingston, the Greenies accomplished a 3-peat of championships.
“He was a dominant force. Randy could do everything. He was the best passer I’ve ever seen. He could penetrate, he could rebound, he could post you up, shoot the three, and he made everyone else better. That was the biggest thing. He took four guys who didn’t play a lot of AAU ball, and made them better than they were. It was a treat to play basketball with Randy Livingston in the early 90′s,” said Livingston’s former teammate Cooper Manning.
Two decades later, Livingston is back on Jefferson Avenue coaching the middle school team. His first season on the bench was unforgettable. The Greenies went undefeated.
“I’ve had my share of deja vu moments. I’ve had my share of reminiscing moments. I feel like I’m a part of this buildings history. Not only by the banners, but coined who I’ve become as a basketball player,” said Randy Livingston.
“I think it was a pretty amazing season for the kids this year. To go 23-0 obviously showed the success they had, but I think that came from Randy getting these kids to overachieve all season,” said John Randle, who’s son Will played for Livingston this season.
Cooper played with Randy on the ’91 and ’92 title teams. Now Cooper is in the stands, and his son Arch is under the direction of Livingston.
“Arch was such a easy guy to coach. I won’t say this to Cooper, but he’s better than him at the same stage to me. So that made it easier. I have someone I can trust on the court. Was a smart heady player sort of like Peyton in that way. Not only a football player, Peyton was heady on the basketball court. I kind of designed some of the stuff that we ran because of his intelligence as an athlete,” said Livingston.
After running the middle school team for one season and grabbing a city championship, Livingston is moving to varsity to be the head basketball coach.
I couldn’t think of a better situation. I’ve coached AAU high level. I’ve coached professionally, college. But to come back and have an impact. It’s what I was I really looking for all this time. I didn’t know it. Because you search through life and the jobs, and you’re trying to find the best fit. I think at the high school level, to come back home and do it at Newman, I will have the most impact," said Livingston.
“It’s so fun to have Randy back in New Orleans, back at Newman. I feel very fortunate to have him. To have my children be fortunate to be coached by him. It’s going to be fun four or five years in my kids case. I hope he’s here for a long time,” said Manning.
