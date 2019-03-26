Randy Livingston named head basketball coach at Newman

“He was a dominant force. Randy could do everything. He was the best passer I’ve ever seen. He could penetrate, he could rebound, he could post you up, shoot the three, and he made everyone else better. That was the biggest thing. He took four guys who didn’t play a lot of AAU ball, and made them better than they were. It was a treat to play basketball with Randy Livingston in the early 90′s,” said Livingston’s former teammate Cooper Manning.