10 vehicles hit after police chase ends on I-10 W near Acadian Thruway exit

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - There are major backups on I-10 W after a police chase resulted in multiple wrecks near the Acadian Thruway exit.
According to Louisiana State Police, the chase started in Baton Rouge after officials tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The vehicle then headed towards Ascension Parish as officers pursued. The vehicle then made a U-turn and headed back towards Baton Rouge.
The vehicle then hit several vehicles on I-10 W near the Acadian Thruway exit. The person driving the fleeing vehicle was apprehended with the help of an LSP K9 apprehension unit.
Officials say ten vehicles were hit in the incident. Emergency personnel say injuries do not appear to be serious.
