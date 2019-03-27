Another Beautiful Spring Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Cool mornings and mild afternoons will continue for the rest of the work week. Plan for lots of sunshine and no rain! That means pollen levels will remain high.
We will reach near 80 degrees on Saturday with a few stray showers. Then, a strong cold front looks to move through the area on Sunday.
Depending on cloud cover and rain, temperatures may struggle to get out of the 50s during the day.
Cool and pleasant conditions will resume next week.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.