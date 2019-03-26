Coach O says he is finally seeing the offense he has wanted

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron met with sports journalists Tuesday to talk about spring practice so far.
It was a beautiful Tuesday afternoon for spring football practice on the Ponderosa.
Defensive lineman K’Lavon Chaisson continued to show progress recovering from his knee injury. He moved very well and forced a fumble.
Meanwhile, new offensive assistant coach Joe Brady took Jerry Sullivans’ place as the man coaching the wide receivers at practice. He put the Tigers through a series of drills to fine tune their fundamentals.
Orgeron said Joe Burrow is the quarterback, but they’d like to find situations to get backup Myles Brennan some reps during games.
He said LSU has more of a spread offense now. He said there are lots of RPOs. He added there are plays with three, four, and even five wide receiver sets. He said the quarterbacks are also getting the ball out of their hands quicker. He said he finally sees the offense he has wanted.
According to Orgeron, Michael Divinity has been moved around a bit and has played middle linebacker during practice.
Orgeron said Avery Atkins kicked field goals Tuesday, which was the first time doing that during spring.
He said Derek Stingley Jr. looked good returning punts. He said he has such good vision.
He said Kary Vincent Jr. has been handling both track and football well. He said he thinks track has helped him because Vincent is in good shape. He added he sees a difference with Vincent in there, especially at nickel.
