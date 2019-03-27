Cold fronts still coming

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures will warm a little bit each day for the rest of the week. Highs will reach the lower 80s by Saturday. No rain expected.
The next big change will be a cold front that arrives Saturday night and Sunday morning. Clouds and some rain is expected along and behind the front but it does not look that heavy at this time. Temperatures will be much cooler on Sunday. Most areas may stay in the 50s all day while others may start in the 60s and drop during the afternoon.
Breezy and cool conditions prevail early next week.
