FEMA decision could save Jefferson Parish residents money on flood insurance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A decision by FEMA could mean some Jefferson Parish residents will pay less for their flood insurance premiums, with parts of the parish expected to have the most savings in the whole states.
Jefferson Parish’s class rating will be upgraded from a six to five, which means just under 39,000 homes will receive a 5 percent reduction in their premiums.
The community rating system has 10 classes, with one being the best.
Parish officials said the new classification will result in $2 million in flood insurance savings.
In order to receive upgrades in classification, communities need to participate in activities in an effort to reduce flood risk.
Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni said the parish participated in some of these activities by creating a new communications and awareness plan as well as increased public outreach to promote flood insurance.
“We set new standards for structures to be built above the minimum NFIP standard, and significantly improved our flood warning system, by putting in various forms of alerts and notifications systems into place,” Yenni said.
The reduction will take effect automatically May 1 and parish leaders said policy holders won’t need to take any action.
Yenni said he's optimistic the parish will reach class three in the next three to five years.
However, he said he is aware that FEMA plans to roll out new rates next April, and isn’t sure how it will affect Jefferson Parish.
