Filming to take place on I-10 Expressway Wednesday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans is alerting residents that filming will be taking place on I-10 Wednesday night.
Starting at 8 p.m., Royalty Productions will be staging scenes for an upcoming film called “Queen & Slim” staring Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Jodie Turner-Smith (Nightflyers) and Chloe Sevigny (American Horror Story).
There will be a “rolling road block” on the I-10 Expressway between the Tulane Avenue entrance and the Esplanade exit eastbound and between the Orleans Avenue entrance and the Canal Street exit westbound.
Filming is expected to wrap around 1 a.m. Thursday.
Louisiana State Police will be on hand to help facilitate and oversee public safety.
If anyone needs to make special accommodations, they are asked to contact State Police before filming.
For any questions or concerns, call (323) 252-9091.
