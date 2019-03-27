Flood insurance premiums to decrease parts of Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish leaders said some homeowners could see their flood insurance premiums go down.
FEMA announced the agency would upgrade the parish from a class six to a class five, which means there will be a five percent decrease.
The community rating system has 10 classes, with one being the best.
Just under 39,000 homes will receive a five percent premium reduction. However, residents in Gretna and Kenner have their own ratings, which will remain the same.
In July, thousands of property owners were no longer required to carry flood insurance due to updated flood maps.
Communities can receive the upgrades in classification by offering activities like public information, floodplain mapping, flood damage reduction and warning and response.
Jefferson Parish officials said they promoted the importance of flood insurance and created a program for public information and outreach.
The class drop will take effect May 1. Policy holders should not need to take any action because it will be automatic.
Parish leaders added that this will result in $2 million in flood insurance savings.
