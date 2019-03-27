Inspector General report says councilman may have violated state and local ethics laws

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new Jefferson Parish Inspector General report finds a council member may have violated state and local ethics laws.
The IG says his investigation was initiated based on information that Councilman Paul Johnston was dining with parish vendors and received rewards points for meals that vendors and parish employees purchased.
“He’s in it very deep,” said Tulane Law professor Joel Friedman.
According to the IG, between 2014-2017, Johnston’s customer rewards program through Copeland’s Lagniappe Club was credited with purchasing more than $35,000 in food and drinks - including meals parish vendors bought. The IG says because of that, Johnston earned points that were converted into “Lagniappe Dollars.” The nearly $3,000 in Lagniappe Dollars that Johnston earned from those meals could be redeemed at participating restaurants.
“That’s wrong, that’s a violation of the ethics code because he’s not supposed to receive anything of value from vendors,” said Friedman.
But Friedman says what’s even more concerning is the portion of the IG report that states during the four-year period, more than $46 million in contracts was awarded to vendors. Of that $46 million, more than $14 million were earmarked for work in Johnston’s district. And while the IG says he’s not asserting that contracts were awarded as a quid pro quo for meals, it does show the scope and scale of the council member-vendor relationship.
The IG also says Johnston received over $76,000 in campaign contributions from the representatives or companies that he met with at Copeland’s.
“I think that’s much more serious, the letting out of $14 million of contracts to people who either take him to dinner, for which he gets a little bit on the side like a tip, or who are contributing to his campaign," Friedman said. "He got $76,000 in campaign contributions from these sorts of vendors. That’s also a violation of the law,” said Friedman.
The IG recommended Johnston engage in additional training on the Louisiana Code of Governmental Ethics.
In response to the IG report, Johnston says: “Due the large number of unknowns and ambiguous references included in this report along with a quoted dollar amount that the report itself acknowledges was paid for by myself the report unnecessarily makes the amount of food credits appear larger than they are.”
Johnston adds he wants the Louisiana Ethics Administration to review the report. And, if it finds any issue, then he says he’ll take appropriate action.
We called Councilman Johnston’s office, but he has not returned our request for comment. The IG says the matter has been referred to the Jefferson Parish Ethics and Compliance Commission and the Louisiana Board of Ethics for consideration.
