Jefferson Parish to make announcement on flood insurance premiums

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA (WVUE) - Flood insurance policy holders will want to take note of an important announcement Wednesday that could impact their flood insurance premiums.
FEMA recently announced that it would be upgrading Jefferson Parish from a Class 6 to a Class 5 on the National Flood Insurance program’s community rating system.
There are 10 classes with one being the best.
Some communities inside Jefferson Parish, such as Gretna, Harahan and Jean Lafitte, have their own ratings and will not be affected by the drop in premiums. They all have a rating of 8, according to our partners at NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune.
It is not clear how many homes and which areas will be affected but that’s why Jefferson Parish leaders are calling a special press conference Wednesday afternoon to go over the details and the future of flood plan management.
Around July 2018, thousands of property owners in Jefferson Parish benefited from updated flood maps and many were no longer required to carry flood insurance. But, that actually caused problems when some say they learned their mortgage companies were no longer escrowing funds to pay for such coverage.
“The problem you’re describing has come up about banks that have been escrowing for flood insurance because it was a requirement and are no longer providing that service and are telling them you still ought to get flood insurance, but we’re not going to escrow it as part of your payment any longer. You’re going to have to get with your agent or online with the NFIP,” says Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.
Jefferson Parish leaders will hold the press conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Gretna at 3 p.m.
