LSP: 7 arrested for insurance fraud after staging vehicle crashes

State Police say they received information in August of 2018 that 42-year-old Hayward Howard, 28-year-old Jasmine Howard, 19-year-old Eddie Ellis and 19-year-old Dante Carter, all of New Orleans, staged a hit and run crash in Orleans Parish. Howard is accused of backing a rented U-Haul truck into Jasmine Howard’s vehicle that was occupied by Ellis and Carter. All of the occupants in the vehicle filed insurance claims for damages and injuries.