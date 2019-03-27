LSP: 7 arrested for insurance fraud after staging vehicle crashes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police say seven people were arrested after an investigation into insurance fraud.
State Police say they received information in August of 2018 that 42-year-old Hayward Howard, 28-year-old Jasmine Howard, 19-year-old Eddie Ellis and 19-year-old Dante Carter, all of New Orleans, staged a hit and run crash in Orleans Parish. Howard is accused of backing a rented U-Haul truck into Jasmine Howard’s vehicle that was occupied by Ellis and Carter. All of the occupants in the vehicle filed insurance claims for damages and injuries.
Investigators learned that in a second crash, Howard drove a rented U-Haul truck into a Cadillac owned by Ellis. Three more residents, 51-year-old Hayward Carter, 20-year-old Jodie Davis and 42-year-old Neichell Raymond, filed insurance claims for damages and injuries.
Arrest warrants were later issued for all of the suspects involved in both crashes.
All seven suspects were arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.
