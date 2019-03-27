LSP: Man arrested for child sex trafficking after captive teen escapes from N.O. home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 42-year-old man was arrested on child sex trafficking and other charges Tuesday (March 26) after a teen who had been held captive for weeks escaped from a home in New Orleans, according to Louisiana State Police.
Melvin Davis, of New Orleans, faces trafficking of children for sexual purposes, third-degree rape, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Police said the victim is a 16-year-old who had been reported missing but is now safe. During the time she was held against her will, investigators said she was beaten and repeatedly raped by Davis. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Davis and a search warrant for the home.
The investigation is active and ongoing, and police said additional charges and arrests are forthcoming.
Davis was booked into the Orleans Justice Center.
The National Human Trafficking Hotline is a national anti-trafficking hotline serving victims and survivors of human trafficking and the anti-trafficking community in the United States. The National Hotline can be accessed by emailing help@humantraffickinghotline.org, submitting a tip through the online tip reporting form, and visiting the web portal at www.humantraffickinghotline.org. You can also call the hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text at 233733.
