LSU football set to face Florida for homecoming; other key home games announced

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU has announced its October 2 game against Florida will serve as homecoming.
The Tigers will open the season on August 31 against Georgia Southern in Tiger Stadium.
The September 14 matchup against Northwestern State will serve as the Purple Game.
The Tigers will play its final non-conference game by hosting Utah State on October 5. It will serve as the Alumni Band Game.
The annual Gold Game will see LSU face Auburn in Tiger Stadium on October 26. LSU Salutes will be on November 23 against Arkansas.
LSU will wrap up the regular season on November 30 versus Texas A&M for the annual Senior Tribute contest.
